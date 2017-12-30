Sharks are dying of ‘cold shock,’ and other signs of just how frigid it is out there

More Videos 3:38 What is PTSD? Pause 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 1:47 At least 12 dead after fire rips through Bronx apartment 0:53 Take a look inside the closest cannabis shop to SLO 0:57 Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena 1:19 Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1 1:08 Orphaned sea otter named 'Otter 805' settles into new home 0:53 6 tips for keeping rats away 0:56 Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods 1:18 Mariachi Mexicanisimo performs at the 2nd annual Tamale Festival Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch boiling water turn to snow As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy