Former Calvin Coolidge residence to be developed into condos

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass.

A now-closed Massachusetts college that once served as the summer White House for President Calvin Coolidge has been sold to a developer who plans to convert the property into age-restricted condominiums.

The Daily Item of Lynn reports that the oceanfront, 28-room White Court mansion in Swampscott that once served as the home of Marian Court College has been sold for $2.75 million.

The mansion was built in 1895. The college closed in 2015.

Developers Andrew Rose and Mark Klaman plan to redevelop the property into 18 condominiums restricted to residents who are at least 55 years old.

Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said the redevelopment plan would reflect a productive use of the property.

