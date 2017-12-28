Smoking pot while pregnant? New study shows more California women are doing just that

1:29 Watch: Shark bites Florida man and will not let go Pause

1:11 SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles

0:31 The dangers of texting while driving

0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie

1:29 Shark bites Florida man and will not let go

1:19 Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1

2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

0:56 Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods

0:21 Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires