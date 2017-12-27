He was pulled onto the boat after a shark bite. The shark came with him, video shows

More Videos 1:29 Watch: Shark bites Florida man and will not let go Pause 1:07 How do millennials spend their money? 1:22 President Trump signs tax bill, says ObamaCare is 'essentially over' 0:47 Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina 1:19 Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 0:42 The #BishopMelon is back 0:34 Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides 0:21 Watch this incredible, dangerous smoke plume created by massive California wildfires 0:56 Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten. The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.

The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.