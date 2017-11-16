His uncle was a double amputee. But the person in his casket had legs

A Tennessee family gathered at a funeral home to mourn the loss of Benjamin Brown Jr. when they realized something was wrong with the body in the casket.
Willie and Dominique Brown, Benjamin’s nephews, were the first to notice that John P. Franklin Funeral Home made a big mistake when they hosted the visitation, WRCB reports
“I said, ‘this ain’t my uncle,’ ” Willie told WRCB. “So, everybody around was like, ‘that’s your uncle, that’s your uncle, it’s just the makeup’ and I’m just saying I know my uncle and this is not my uncle.”
Benjamin Brown Jr., 66, died of diabetes on Nov. 8, according to WTVC. He lost his legs from the disease. So the nephews decided to open the bottom of the casket to know for sure.
Never miss a local story.
“Open up the casket, if this guy has legs, that’s not my uncle,” Dominique told WTVC. “Open the casket, you see legs and nice slacks.”
Willie and Dominique told reporters that the funeral home’s mistake made mourning the loss of their uncle more difficult for their family, according to WRCB. Willie said the family was told to leave when the funeral home noticed the mistake and his uncle’s body was located in the morgue 30 minutes later.
The funeral home told WRCB that they were sorry the mistake was made public and they will “continue to work with the family to address all issues of concern.”
In May, a Flint, Mich. family was stunned to see another body in Alice Dunn’s casket at Swanson Funeral Home, according to WNEM. The funeral home’s license was suspended by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs in July.
In early November, a Chicago family sued Leak and Sons Funeral Home for burying Ella Mae Rutledge’s body before the funeral and presenting the family two wrong bodies, the Chicago Tribune reports.
“It was absolutely devastating,” said Eric Harwell of Country Club Hills told the Tribune after attending the service in 2015. “She’s originally from Alabama, so there were a lot of people who came from there to pay their last respects, and her body is missing.”
Comments