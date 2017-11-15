Wanted: This pickup driver, whose sticker is ‘disorderly conduct,’ Texas sheriff says

A Texas sheriff thinks a truck’s sticker may have gone too far.
A Facebook post from Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said the owner of a truck with a “F--k Trump and F--k you for voting for him” sticker may be violating a "Disorderly Conduct" law. The post included a photo of the white pickup truck with the bumper sticker.
“I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359,” the Facebook post read Wednesday. “If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you. Our Prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it.”
The sheriff posted a photo of a portion of of the Texas law for “Disorderly Conduct” in the comments section “for the point of discussion.” The post read:
“A person commits an offense if he intentionally or knowingly:
“(1) Uses abusive, indecent, profane or vulgar language in a public place, and the language by its very utterance tends to incite an immediate breach of the peace;
“(2) makes an offensive gesture of display in a public place, and the gesture or display tends to incite an immediate breach of the peace.”
The Facebook post, as of Wednesday, was shared nearly 5,000 times and had more than 9,000 comments. Some said the owner of the truck was well within his or her First Amendment rights, while others said the language used was profane and offensive.
“I'm glad to see our government officials are concentrating on what's important,” one comment said.
“It is important to respond to calls from residents, yes. Glad we agree on that,” Nehls replied.
“Even the trivial,” the user later replied.
Others said they didn’t want their children forced to see profanity on the road.
“My kids can read, and I don't want this garbage in front of them,” one user said.
“Here’s the deal. My kids are both old enough to read. I get your ‘freedom of speech’. I really do. But I also hope you could have a small amount of respect for others,” another comment read.
The ACLU, a civil rights advocacy group, said on Twitter it supported the owner of the truck.
“.@SheriffTNehls, you can't prosecute speech just because it has the word "f*ck" in it. (And the owner of the truck should feel free to contact @ACLUTx.) #ConstitutionalLaw101 #FreeSpeech,” the tweet from ACLU Texas read.
Others said the language used in the sticker was just as graphic as previous statements from President Donald Trump, alluding to 2005 tape, where Trump spoke to former NBC TV personality Billy Bush.
On the tape, Trump bragged about his interactions with women, saying he didn’t hesitate to grope or kiss women because of his fame.
“I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything. . . . Grab them by the p---y. You can do anything,” he said on the tape.
“If I had to explain what ‘grab them by the p---y’ meant to my kids, you can explain ‘F--k Trump’ to yours,” another Facebook comment on the post read.
