He took photos of his kids with their dead mom. They were there when he dismembered her, records say

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant Justin Rey, 35, was removed from a hearing Nov. 2 following an outburst in Johnson County District Court. Rey is facing child endangerment charges following the discovery of his wife’s dismembered body in a Lenexa storage unit. Justin Rey, 35, was removed from a hearing Nov. 2 following an outburst in Johnson County District Court. Rey is facing child endangerment charges following the discovery of his wife’s dismembered body in a Lenexa storage unit. Tammy Ljungblad, pool video The Kansas City Star

