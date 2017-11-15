Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

More Videos

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Pause
Do you have high blood pressure? Here are the new guidelines 2:10

Do you have high blood pressure? Here are the new guidelines

Landowners push back against proposed Lake Nacimiento water tunnel 0:57

Landowners push back against proposed Lake Nacimiento water tunnel

Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language 1:38

Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 0:41

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City 0:53

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City

Peek inside a 336-square-foot peacock-themed guest home in SLO 0:42

Peek inside a 336-square-foot peacock-themed guest home in SLO

'We have a total of seven shooting scenes' 1:58

'We have a total of seven shooting scenes'

  • Watch: Five alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis

    Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. St. Louis Fire Department
Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. St. Louis Fire Department

National

Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

November 15, 2017 10:28 AM

Multiple fire departments, including O’Fallon and Fairview Heights, were called for a five-alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis on Wednesday.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a wall collapsed at the warehouse, smashing part of a fire truck at about 11:30 a.m. Two firefighters had injuries, including one with burns. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

St. Louis Fire Department was called to the warehouse basement fire near 39th Street and Park Avenue near Cardinal Glennon Hospital around 10:30 a.m., according to the department’s Twitter account.

By 11:30 a.m., the fire at Park Warehouse Service had been upgraded to a five-alarm situation.

According to KSDK, one of the buildings collapsed and one person, a warehouse worker, was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The firefighters were evacuated from the warehouse, KSDK reported.

The building was still engulfed as of noon, Fox news reported.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Boy battling terminal cancer enjoys Christmas cards sent from all over the world

View More Video