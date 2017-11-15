Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

More Videos 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 Pause 2:10 Do you have high blood pressure? Here are the new guidelines 0:57 Landowners push back against proposed Lake Nacimiento water tunnel 1:38 Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language 0:41 CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 0:36 Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:53 Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City 0:42 Peek inside a 336-square-foot peacock-themed guest home in SLO 1:58 'We have a total of seven shooting scenes' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Five alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. St. Louis Fire Department

