Suddenly disabled, unable to work and need benefits? Prepare for financial ruin first

Arlington man at the end of his rope waiting on Social Security disability hearing John Tovar, who suffers from diabetes, nerve damage and carpal tunnel, never expected to wait 12 to 18 months for the opportunity to state his case to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) John Tovar, who suffers from diabetes, nerve damage and carpal tunnel, never expected to wait 12 to 18 months for the opportunity to state his case to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

