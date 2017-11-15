Former NFL player’s prison release nears, and the son he wanted dead will be waiting

More Videos 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Pause 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 2:10 Do you have high blood pressure? Here are the new guidelines 0:57 Landowners push back against proposed Lake Nacimiento water tunnel 1:38 Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language 0:53 Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City 0:42 Peek inside a 336-square-foot peacock-themed guest home in SLO 1:45 Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture 1:32 See Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool fill with water for the first time in years 1:58 'We have a total of seven shooting scenes' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Chancellor Lee Adams will celebrate his 18th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2017. Chancellor Lee is the son of former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth who is imprisoned for masterminding the murder of Chancellor Lee's mother Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy and permanent brain damage due to his traumatic birth. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com