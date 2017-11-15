This boy was suspended from school. His mom wasn't about to give him a 3-day vacation.

More Videos 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? Pause 2:10 Do you have high blood pressure? Here are the new guidelines 0:57 Landowners push back against proposed Lake Nacimiento water tunnel 1:38 Anti-gay tirade in Santa Barbara caught on video; warning: contains highly explicit language 0:53 Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City 2:09 How to stay safe from mosquitoes 1:45 Beauty and function: See Cal Poly students build unique pieces of furniture 1:58 'We have a total of seven shooting scenes' 0:53 'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics 0:41 CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension When Demetris Payne’s son Jadarien was suspended from school for three days, she came up with something else to occupy his time: mowing yards for free. She offered her sons free services on Facebook and got plenty of offers. Here, she encourages her son as he mows the front and back yard of a house on Nov. 1, 2017. When Demetris Payne’s son Jadarien was suspended from school for three days, she came up with something else to occupy his time: mowing yards for free. She offered her sons free services on Facebook and got plenty of offers. Here, she encourages her son as he mows the front and back yard of a house on Nov. 1, 2017. Demetris Payne Facebook

