The Latest: 6th defendant takes plea in Bundy standoff case

FILE - This undated, combination file photo provided by the Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff's Office shows, from left; Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and his sons Ammon Bundy and Ryan Bundy and co-defendant Ryan Payne. Ryan Bundy, who is serving as his own lawyer, was ordered released Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 to a halfway house for the men's trial stemming from a 2014 armed standoff against government agents in a public lands cattle grazing dispute. Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)