National

Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in Atlanta concert shooting

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 3:31 AM

ATLANTA

Authorities say a shooting at a concert in downtown Atlanta has left two people dead and two people wounded.

Atlanta Police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee told news outlets that officers responding to a report at the Masquerade at Underground Atlanta found four people shot Sunday night. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say the two remaining victims were bystanders who were shot in their legs and are expected to recover.

Police believe a lone man targeted two people before fleeing. Police are seeking the suspect and asking for witnesses to come forward.

One of the performers scheduled for the night, Cousin Stizz, tweeted out that he was "completely heartbroken."

