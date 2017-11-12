Lawyers for convicted Ohio serial killer quit case

FILE - In this March 4, 2010 file photo, Anthony Kirkland appears in the Hamilton County Common Pleas courtroom in Cincinnati. The attorneys representing Kirkland, a convicted Ohio serial killer, have quit because they say he discussed his case with another attorney and they cannot ethically represent him. The judge says he will appoint new defense attorneys and Kirkland will return to court in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, after they made the request Thursday. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File Cara Owsley