Paramedics rush to save a life and get a note. It wasn’t a thank you note

Paramedics were in a hurry Friday when they parked their ambulance and rushed to help a man who was vomiting blood.
Then they got a note from someone who couldn’t get out of the driveway the paramedics parked in front of.
"You may be saving lives but don't park your van in a stupid place and block my drive," the note read, according to the official West Midlands Ambulance Service in South-East Birmingham, England.
The paramedics were shocked when they saw the note, according to a Facebook post.
“Sometimes we just don't know quite what to say,” the Facebook response read. “At the time, the crew were helping a man who was extremely unwell after vomiting a lot of blood. They assessed his condition and immediately took him on blue lights to hospital where he was in a critical condition. Our staff will always try and park considerately, but sometimes, there just isn't time. #sorry”
Facebook users flooded to the page to support the paramedics, leaving notes condemning the person who wrote the note and praising the paramedics for their dedication.
“You can block my drive anytime as you are helping someone worse off than me you all do a difficult stressfull (sic) and challenging job ... .” One person wrote. “Keep up the great work that you all do and I hope whoever wrote the note never needs your services.”
“How nasty can this person be leaving a note like that they might need a ambulance one day you all do a fantastic job ... .” another comment read.
The department posted another message thanking the commenters for their support.
“Thanks for all the comments you've been sending through about this case. We still can't believe it, and it appears you can't either,” the post read.
