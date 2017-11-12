Will Venus and Jupiter collide? No. But Monday morning it will look like it

More Videos 2:35 Face transplant patient meets donor's widow Pause 3:05 Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter 1:36 Where to go in a radiation emergency 1:34 Los Osos Veterans Day ceremony honors those who fought to defend the U.S. 0:57 Landowners push back against proposed Lake Nacimiento water tunnel 2:32 Morro Bay High grad Kent Nagano conducts Montreal Symphony Orchestra 1:09 Timelapse: Construction of SLO-Op Climbing's new gym The Pad 0:41 Meet Sherbet: A super sweet orange tabby looking for her forever home 5:42 How to taste wine like a pro: Tips from a SLO sommelier 1:14 California Department of Fish and Wildlife gives a glimpse of the Lassen Wolf Pack Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Venus - Jupiter Conjunction 2017 It's a cosmic conjunction! A special astronomical event will occur November 13, 2017 when Jupiter and Venus appear together low in the pre-dawn sky. It's a cosmic conjunction! A special astronomical event will occur November 13, 2017 when Jupiter and Venus appear together low in the pre-dawn sky. nasa.gov NASA 360

