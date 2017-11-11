They tried to run from police, but then Georgio the dog ‘took them down’

More Videos 1:36 Where to go in a radiation emergency Pause 1:50 New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:09 Timelapse: Construction of SLO-Op Climbing's new gym The Pad 1:52 65 years ago, this SLO military veteran fought in Korea. These are his memories 2:32 Morro Bay High grad Kent Nagano conducts Montreal Symphony Orchestra 0:57 Landowners push back against proposed Lake Nacimiento water tunnel 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:54 Highlights of Arroyo Grande's football win over Righetti 0:46 Tour this rose garden with Mediterranean flair in San Luis Obispo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dog takes down suspect being chased by police Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them. Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage showing the moment two suspects trying to outrun police in Central Florida were taken down by Georgio the dog. Police say the suspects were driving a Camaro with a stolen tag and were carrying heroin, cocaine and about $2,000 in cash between them. Volusia County Sheriff's Office

