'I was 7': Women tweet moments men first masturbated in front of them without consent

By Josh Magness

November 11, 2017 9:07 AM

In a statement released yesterday, comedian Louis C.K. confirmed accusations detailed in a story from The New York Times that he masturbated in front of unconsenting women.

Some comedians, like Rosie O’Donnell, took to Twitter and TV to express their shock, outrage and disappointment in the news.

“wow,” O’Donnell tweeted, “i guess nothing nothing will surprise me ever again regarding men.”

“For everybody asking, I know and like Louis C.K,” Michael Ian Black wrote on Twitter. “I won't defend him. This is inexcusable and he needs to address it.”

“It’s getting to the point where I see a beloved celebrity’s name trending on Twitter,” Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show, “and I’m like, ‘Please tell me they’re dead, please tell me they’re dead, please tell me they’re dead. Ah, dammit.’ Every day!”

But as Jezebel reported, it was long rumored that Louis C.K. had a dicey past of sexual misconduct, meaning many were unsurprised when that Times story went public.

And for many women on Twitter, that a man masturbated in front of women without their consent is far from shocking — because they say it’s happened to themselves.

So they took to the social media site to share their own experiences.

For Laura Bassett, a politics reporter at the Huffington Post, it first happened to her when she was just five-years-old.

Quickly, other women responded to Bassett’s tweet, with many writing that they had a man masturbate in front of them at a young age.

Eve Peyser, a politics reporter for Vice, asked for her followers to share their own experiences as well.

Some men were shocked that so many women had similar stories to tell.

While others asked their fellow men — why would you do this?

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, an American experiences sexual assault every 98 seconds. That means there are around 320,000 victims each year, with 69 percent of them aged 12 to 34 — and a majority of them women.

