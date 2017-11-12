Investigators face big hurdles in church child abuse cases

FILE - In this Thursday, March 2, 1995 file photo, Word of Faith Fellowship church leader Jane Whaley talks to members of the media, accompanied by her husband, Sam, in Spindale, N.C. In 1995, the State Bureau of Investigation interviewed Whaley, sect leaders and dozens of former members about abuse allegations. Investigators determined congregants _ including children _ had been mistreated, but the district attorney ultimately declined to prosecute, saying any case would be undermined by most victims’ recalcitrance. Chuck Burton AP Photo