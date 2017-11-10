They came home high, stripped, and tried luring their teen babysitter to bed, police say

When her two teen daughters came home from babysitting early in the morning on Nov. 5, they had a lurid and alarming story to report.
As soon as their mother had heard their story, she called the police, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook Thursday.
The couple that the two juvenile girls had been babysitting for in Norway, Wisc., had come home that day drunk and smoking marijuana, the girls told the Racine County Sheriff’s Office — and then, the girls said, the couple engaged in “inappropriate sexual behavior.”
Justin Robinson allegedly laid down, naked, on top of one of the girls, the sheriff’s office said.
Crystal Robinson also allegedly stripped off her clothes, and offered both of the girls marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.
And both of the Robinsons tried luring one of the girls into bed with them, the juvenile girls told the sheriff’s office.
Crystal Robinson is 35, while Justin Robinson is 33, according to Racine County Jail records. Police did not identify the girls’ names or ages, except that they are under 18.
When authorities executed a search warrant of the Robinsons’ home, they discovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia and drug packaging, the sheriff’s office said.
There were also multiple firearms — some loaded — on the premises, authorities said.
Crystal and Justin Robinson were both arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail, where they have been held since Nov. 5 in lieu of $15,000 cash bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
They face a slew of charges, the sheriff’s office said, ranging from drug charges to lewd and lascivious behavior, child enticement, exposing intimate parts and first degree reckless endangering safety.
Justin Robinson has been charged with second degree sexual assault as well, Racine County Jail records indicate.
The sheriff’s office said the Robinsons were acquaintances of the babysitters’ family.
On the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post about the alleged incident, Facebook users commented on how glad they were the teens weren’t alone during the incident.
“Thank goodness they were together, to help protect each other,” one commenter wrote on Facebook. “I can only imagine how bad it would have been if one was alone.”
