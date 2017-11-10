Former Kentucky speaker hospitalized following resignation

More Videos 0:34 Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera. Pause 1:35 Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 0:36 Man threatens Publix employees with knife after being confronted for shoplifting 0:41 CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 2:32 Morro Bay High grad Kent Nagano conducts Montreal Symphony Orchestra 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 3:38 Watch The Dustbowl Revival's music video for 'Honey, I Love You' 5:42 How to taste wine like a pro: Tips from a SLO sommelier 1:19 13 tips for mental health wellness 0:31 Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017. State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com