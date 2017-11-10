More Videos

National

Former Kentucky speaker hospitalized following resignation

Associated Press

November 10, 2017 6:42 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's former Republican House speaker has been hospitalized days after resigning his leadership position amid sexual harassment allegations.

A family member said Jeff Hoover had a heart-related issue and asked for privacy until they issue a further statement.

Hoover, 57, acknowledged on Sunday that he was one of four lawmakers who settled a sexual harassment allegation outside of court with a member of the House Republican Caucus' staff. Hoover denied the harassment allegation. He said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages.

While Hoover resigned his leadership position, he remains in the legislature. House GOP leaders have hired a Louisville law firm to investigate the matter.

Hoover was elected speaker in January, the first Republican to have the job in nearly 100 years. He has been in the legislature for 20 years.

Hoover's father, Welby Hoover, died in 1986 shortly after being elected to the House of Representatives. Welby Hoover died before he could take office. Hoover's mother, Mae Hoover, won the special election to replace her husband in the legislature and served one term.

Last year, Hoover told The Associated Press that he had been diagnosed with diabetes like his father.

"It is something I am concerned about, something I try to watch," Hoover said at the time.

