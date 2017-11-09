Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood make fun of President Trump in monologue at CMA Awards

More Videos 0:34 Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera. Pause 1:47 Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared 1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 0:36 Man threatens Publix employees with knife after being confronted for shoplifting 0:50 Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting 3:18 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:07 Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen 1:23 Trump: Kneeling during national anthem 'disgraceful' 0:41 CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 1:30 Dreamers can share their stories with website made by Cal Poly students Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Underwood and Paisley poke fun at Trump with 'Before He Tweets' at CMA Awards Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted the County Music Awards on ABC on Nov. 8, 2017, where they took some time to parody one of Underwood's hits to poke fun at President Trump's tweeting habit. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosted the County Music Awards on ABC on Nov. 8, 2017, where they took some time to parody one of Underwood's hits to poke fun at President Trump's tweeting habit. Courtesy Country Music Association and American Broadcasting Companies

