She tried to stop a thief from taking her car - and got dragged across the parking lot

More Videos 0:34 Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera. Pause 1:47 Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared 0:41 CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 1:38 A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 0:52 SLO homeowners near Avila Ranch project are worried about traffic, safety 1:30 Dreamers can share their stories with website made by Cal Poly students 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 2:06 Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment 0:41 Meet Sherbet: A super sweet orange tabby looking for her forever home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Woman tries to prevent carjacking but gets dragged 15 feet instead The Windsor Locks Police Department in Connecticut is looking for a man they say was dropped off at a Shell gas station before he carjacked another vehicle there on Nov. 6, 2017. The victim saw the man get into her car and ran from the store to try to stop him. She was dragged 15 feet by the car before she lost her grip on the driver's door. The Windsor Locks Police Department in Connecticut is looking for a man they say was dropped off at a Shell gas station before he carjacked another vehicle there on Nov. 6, 2017. The victim saw the man get into her car and ran from the store to try to stop him. She was dragged 15 feet by the car before she lost her grip on the driver's door. Windsor Locks Police Department

The Windsor Locks Police Department in Connecticut is looking for a man they say was dropped off at a Shell gas station before he carjacked another vehicle there on Nov. 6, 2017. The victim saw the man get into her car and ran from the store to try to stop him. She was dragged 15 feet by the car before she lost her grip on the driver's door. Windsor Locks Police Department