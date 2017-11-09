She tried to stop a thief from taking her car - and got dragged across the parking lot

More Videos

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera. 0:34

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera.

Pause
Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared 1:47

Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101 0:41

CHP officers use patrol cars to end high-speed chase on Highway 101

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

SLO homeowners near Avila Ranch project are worried about traffic, safety 0:52

SLO homeowners near Avila Ranch project are worried about traffic, safety

Dreamers can share their stories with website made by Cal Poly students 1:30

Dreamers can share their stories with website made by Cal Poly students

Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment 2:06

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment

Meet Sherbet: A super sweet orange tabby looking for her forever home 0:41

Meet Sherbet: A super sweet orange tabby looking for her forever home

  • Woman tries to prevent carjacking but gets dragged 15 feet instead

    The Windsor Locks Police Department in Connecticut is looking for a man they say was dropped off at a Shell gas station before he carjacked another vehicle there on Nov. 6, 2017. The victim saw the man get into her car and ran from the store to try to stop him. She was dragged 15 feet by the car before she lost her grip on the driver's door.

The Windsor Locks Police Department in Connecticut is looking for a man they say was dropped off at a Shell gas station before he carjacked another vehicle there on Nov. 6, 2017. The victim saw the man get into her car and ran from the store to try to stop him. She was dragged 15 feet by the car before she lost her grip on the driver's door. Windsor Locks Police Department
The Windsor Locks Police Department in Connecticut is looking for a man they say was dropped off at a Shell gas station before he carjacked another vehicle there on Nov. 6, 2017. The victim saw the man get into her car and ran from the store to try to stop him. She was dragged 15 feet by the car before she lost her grip on the driver's door. Windsor Locks Police Department

National

She tried to stop a thief from taking her car - and got dragged across the parking lot

By Scott Berson

November 09, 2017 6:31 AM

A Connecticut woman was making a purchase at a convenience store when she looked out the window and saw a stranger getting into her parked car, Windsor Locks police wrote in a media release.

The 34-year-old victim ran out of the store and tried to pull the thief out of her car, blocking him from closing the driver’s side door.

That’s when he accelerated toward the street, dragging her 15 feet before she was flung off onto the concrete, police say. Cops say the woman told them she only let go of the vehicle because she lost her grip on the door. She wasn’t seriously hurt, and refused medical treatment, police wrote.

The scene was captured on surveillance video.

The suspect, descried as a Hispanic male in a black sweatshirt with the word NAVY written in gold letters, has yet to be found. Police say he was dropped off at the convenience store by an accomplice driving a Nissan Maxima and drove off in the woman’s grey Nissan Altima, which had the license plate AC70199.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera.

View More Video