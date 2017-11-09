This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the rowboat Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, of Ruihn Yu, a Chinese national, who was reportedly conducting a trans-Pacific voyage from California to port calls in China and Taiwan aboard his 18-foot vessel when he suffered communication failures and a damaged rudder.
Man on trans-Pacific voyage in ocean rowboat rescued

November 09, 2017 2:10 AM

HONOLULU

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Chinese man off Hawaii who was voyaging from California to Asia in an ocean rowboat.

The Coast Guard identified him as Ruihn Yu, a Chinese national who was rescued Tuesday about 35 miles northeast of the island of Maui.

A Coast Guard news release says the 32-year-old Yu left California on June 9 and was headed for China and Taiwan when his 18-foot vessel developed communication failures and a damaged rudder.

Yu's friend notified the Coast Guard that Yu was in possible distress after receiving a text message from Yu on a two-way satellite communication device.

Coast Guard spokeswoman Tara Molle said Yu planned to continue to his final destination of Australia.

