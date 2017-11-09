Democrats see wins as momentum for 2018 state elections

Kelly Convirs-Fowler greets her supporters as results come in Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 in Virginia Beach, Va. In her first bid for political office, Democrat Convirs-Fowler defeated veteran Del. Ron Villanueva in the House of Delegates 21st District. Sweeping victories in Virginia and key gains in other state legislative elections this year have made Democrats optimistic about the potential for even bigger wins next year as they seek a greater voice ahead of the next round of political redistricting. The Virginian-Pilot via AP David B. Hollingsworth