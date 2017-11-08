Police in Clackamas County responded after a UPS driver reported cries for help coming from a home.
Police in Clackamas County responded after a UPS driver reported cries for help coming from a home. KPTV Broadcast
Police in Clackamas County responded after a UPS driver reported cries for help coming from a home. KPTV Broadcast

National

A driver heard screams of distress from inside the house. But there was no one home

By Scott Berson

November 08, 2017 11:58 AM

A UPS worker was driving around, making his rounds and delivering packages Monday night when a piercing scream shot through the air. “Help!,” went a cry. “Help me!”

Lee Purdy, the driver, worried that someone might be in some serious trouble, contacted his wife, who contacted the police. Deputies arrived and approached the house. The scene was tense, reported the Oregonian.

But when they entered the home, police discovered the source of the cries wasn’t human. It was a green and yellow parrot named Diego - who was just a little lonely.

“We are happy to report that Diego the parrot was uninjured and in no need of police assistance,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The owner of the parrot, Susan Baird, told KPTV Diego sometimes says “help” when she leaves the room so she’ll come back and pay attention to him. “When I got the call from the county sheriff, I was very amused because Diego is such a personality,” Baird told the station.

Social media users praised Clackamas law enforcement officers for their swift response to a possible avian emergency.

It’s not the first time something like this has happened. In 2016, neighbors in the German town of Kaarst called police after they heard what sounded like a child screaming for help, reported The Local. When emergency responders entered the home through a window, they found a parrot.

In 2008, police kicked down the door of a house in New Jersey after hearing what they thought was a woman screaming “Help me!” When they got in the home, they found nothing but a talkative cockatoo, reported the Associated Press.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera.

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera. 0:34

Man shot in the face in robbery, cops say. Confrontation caught on camera.
Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back 0:45

Woman drops hat in parking garage, Astros fans use amazing teamwork to help give it back
Bayside Church prays for Texas shooting victims 0:41

Bayside Church prays for Texas shooting victims

View More Video