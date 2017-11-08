A man in Fort Mill, South Carolina, won $125,000 after a fortune cookie said his luck was about to change.
His fortune cookie said his luck was about to change. Boy, did it

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

November 08, 2017 9:24 AM

FORT MILL, South Carolina

A South Carolina man says a fortune cookie drove him to buy a winning $125,000 lottery ticket.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Fort Mill man picked up a lottery ticket after reading the message in a fortune cookie that predicted “Your luck’s about to change.”

The man told lottery officials he interpreted that message to mean he should try his luck at the lottery. His fortune came true, to the tune of $125,000.

“I’m pumped,” he told lottery officials. After years of renting, the unidentified man said he will buy his first house.

He says he also bought a Powerball ticket for the Wednesday night drawing. The jackpot was $75 million on Wednesday.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

