For 128 years, a bug stuck in Van Gogh’s painting went unnoticed

Grasshopper found embedded in Van Gogh painting A team of curators and conservators at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City recently found a small grasshopper embedded in the thick paint of Vincent Van Gogh's "Olive Trees" painting, which was done more than a century ago. A team of curators and conservators at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City recently found a small grasshopper embedded in the thick paint of Vincent Van Gogh's "Olive Trees" painting, which was done more than a century ago. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

