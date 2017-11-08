Lonzo Ball’s brother was one of 3 UCLA basketball players arrested in China for shoplifting

In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, UCLA's Lonzo Ball, center, greets his brother LiAngelo Ball, left, and father LaVar Ball, right, after scoring 20 points in their 114-77 win over Long Beach State at an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles. LiAngelo Ball was reportedly arrested Tuesday in Hangzhou, China on shoplifting charges during a team trip with UCLA to open the 2017 season. Michael Owen Baker Associated Press