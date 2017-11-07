Parents at this school can buy armor that makes their kids’ backpacks bullet-resistant

More Videos 0:41 Bayside Church prays for Texas shooting victims Pause 6:20 When gun owners survive mass shootings 1:07 California congressman skips moment of silence to talk gun control 1:46 Section 8 housing helps these SLO County residents 0:59 Get a bird's-eye video of construction on SLO's historic Octagon Barn 1:00 Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier 1:47 Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared 8:20 How you can help prevent sexual assaults 3:11 Can you guess these SLO County landmarks from above? 1:22 Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this Video Link copy Embed Code copy

These bullet resistant backpack inserts weigh less than a pound and can fit in a backpack Applied Fiber Concepts, a Hialeah-based body armor company, has started providing bullet resistant backpack inserts to students at Florida Christian School, where the owner's children attend. The inserts can stop a bullet from a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG, but not from a rifle. Applied Fiber Concepts, a Hialeah-based body armor company, has started providing bullet resistant backpack inserts to students at Florida Christian School, where the owner's children attend. The inserts can stop a bullet from a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG, but not from a rifle. Applied Fiber Concepts

