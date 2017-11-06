More Videos

Watch the trailer for 'Stranger Things 2' - on Netflix October 27 2:43

MONDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 1:47

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Get a bird's-eye video of construction on SLO's historic Octagon Barn 0:59

Section 8 housing helps these SLO County residents 1:46

Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier 1:00

How you can help prevent sexual assaults 8:20

Can you guess these SLO County landmarks from above? 3:11

'Science and spirituality': How a SLO County winery makes better wine with biodynamics 0:53

Watch The Dustbowl Revival's music video for 'Honey, I Love You' 3:38

  • Bayside Church prays for Texas shooting victims

    Bayside Church Senior Pastor Andrew McCourt shares the church's response to Sunday's church killings in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality

Evan W. Gadda, a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying Musical Theatre, hasn't skied since he was 15 years old. He has cerebral palsy, and has been confined to his wheelchair his entire life. But once he put on a VR headset, he entered a world where he could walk, ski and attend Burning Man.