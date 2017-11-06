He wanted to feed the hungry, so he donated steaks. Thousands and thousands of steaks

More Videos 5:10 Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality Pause 1:19 MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 3:19 The J.F.K. assassination: A cast of characters 1:31 Faced with another surgery, 5-year-old girl "marries" her best friend 3:11 Can you guess these SLO County landmarks from above? 1:46 Section 8 housing helps these SLO County residents 0:18 Pacific Wildlife Care's Soupabration helps animals like Denali, a red-tailed hawk 1:00 Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. "Simply put, no one should ever be hungry," said township Supervisor Alvin Parks.

