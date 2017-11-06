Arson-murder trial jury to view house where firefighter died

Jurors in the murder trial of an Ohio homeowner and his nephew charged in a 2015 house arson that resulted in a firefighter's death are scheduled to visit the burned-out house.
Jury selection took place Monday. Butler County Judge Greg Stephens said 80 potential jurors reported to the courthouse for the case. The Journal-News reports the jury is scheduled to visit the house Tuesday.
Prosecutors say homeowner Lester Parker solicited nephew William "Billy" Tucker to set the fire that led to the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman. The firefighter fell through a floor of the burning home.
Parker and Tucker have pleaded not guilty to murder and arson. They've asked to move the trial because of extensive pretrial publicity.
Wolterman's death was the first of a Hamilton firefighter in the line of duty since 1971.
