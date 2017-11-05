National

Who is suspected Texas church shooter Devin Kelley?

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

November 05, 2017 6:32 PM

Multiple reports have named Devin Kelley as the suspected gunman in the mass shooting at a south Texas church that left 26 people dead and at least 20 others wounded.

Here’s what we know about him:

Kelley, a white man in his 20s, was reportedly wearing black clothing, tactical gear and a ballistic vest when he fired a Ruger AR assault-style rifle upon churchgoers, according to the Associated Press. The First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, averages 50 attendees on a Sunday, multiple victims said.

According to the AP, a resident of the town began shooting and pursuing Kelley. Kelley was later found dead in his car after a chase. It’s unclear how Kelley died.

According to The Daily Beast, Kelley posted a photo Oct. 29 on his now-deleted Facebook page, of a rifle with the caption: “She’s a bad b---h.”

The Pentagon told the Associated Press that Kelley served in the U.S. Air Force “at one point.”

CBS News reported that Kelley was dishonorably discharged and court-martialed.

Kelley also lived in New Braunfels, Texas, roughly 35 miles from the church, CBS News reported. A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality 5:10

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality
It's spawning season for these land-locked Kokanee salmon 0:45

It's spawning season for these land-locked Kokanee salmon
On camera: Woman escapes from trunk, runs into store. Then, kidnapping suspect runs out 1:31

On camera: Woman escapes from trunk, runs into store. Then, kidnapping suspect runs out

View More Video