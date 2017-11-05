Mourners pray during a vigil in Fort Hood, Texas on Friday, Nov. 6, 2009 in the wake of shootings that killed 13 people on the base.
Mourners pray during a vigil in Fort Hood, Texas on Friday, Nov. 6, 2009 in the wake of shootings that killed 13 people on the base. LM Otero ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mourners pray during a vigil in Fort Hood, Texas on Friday, Nov. 6, 2009 in the wake of shootings that killed 13 people on the base. LM Otero ASSOCIATED PRESS

National

Texas church shooting happened on the anniversary of Ft. Hood shooting

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

November 05, 2017 04:14 PM

The shooting at First Baptist Church Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas happened on the 8th anniversary of the Ft. Hood shooting, the largest mass murder at a military base in U.S. history.

The shooter at Ft. Hood was identified as Major Nidal Malik Hasan. Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, fatally shot 13 soldiers and one civilian at the base just 160 miles away on Nov. 5, 2009, The New York Times reported.

Hasan was captured alive, and in 2013 a military jury found Hasan guilty of 45 counts of premeditated murder and attempted premeditated murder. The counts were for 13 people killed and the 32 others he shot at or harmed.

Hasan was sentenced to death, The Washington Post reported.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And the coincidences don’t stop at just the date. The suspected gunman in the First Baptist Church shooting was identified by the Associated Press as Devin Patrick Kelley, who also had a military history, according to CBS News.

“CBS News reports: Suspect is fmr. US Air Force E1 (2010-2014) He received a dishonorable discharge He was court martialed in May 2014,” CBS Correspondent David Begnaud tweeted.

At least 26 people died in the church shooting, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, with more than 20 injured in the small town, which is about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch dog start house fire, sheepishly wait for help 1:44

Watch dog start house fire, sheepishly wait for help

Pause
2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision 1:41

2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision

What's up in the night sky this February 2:25

What's up in the night sky this February

Dog latches onto rope with its teeth to escape frozen lake 1:01

Dog latches onto rope with its teeth to escape frozen lake

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter 1:36

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Trump honors Santa Maria firefighter in State of the Union 0:38

Trump honors Santa Maria firefighter in State of the Union

This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car 0:33

This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car

A look at the marvelous cosmic trifecta called super blue blood moon 1:01

A look at the marvelous cosmic trifecta called super blue blood moon

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon' 1:01

NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon'

What to do if you accidentally call 9-1-1 1:01

What to do if you accidentally call 9-1-1

Watch dog start house fire, sheepishly wait for help

View More Video