    On Sunday a gunman identified as Devin Kelley opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured.

National

Pastor’s 14-year-old daughter among those slain in church shooting

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 05, 2017 1:51 PM

A gunman opened fire in a South Texas church Sunday, killing at least 20 people, according to local authorities, including the 14-year-old daughter of Pastor Frank Pomeroy.

Pomeroy told ABC News his daughter was “one very beautiful, special child.” His wife, Sherri Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town but their daughter had attended the regular Sunday morning service at the church. The couple, married in 1985, have other children and grandchildren, she told the network.

The mission of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, as listed on its Facebook page, is to “honor and glorify God by: Studying his word, sharing his gospel, praying for his guidance, and doing his will not ours.”

Several videos posted by the church on YouTube feature Frank Pomeroy.

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

