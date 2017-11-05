At least 20 people killed in Texas church, officials say

More Videos 1:46 Section 8 housing helps these SLO County residents Pause 1:38 Several dead in Texas Church shooting 5:10 Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality 1:14 Dia de los Muertos: Families come together to celebrate at Mission Plaza in SLO 2:04 How to prevent food poisoning 1:10 'Hamilton' star Joanna Jones performs at Nipomo High in 2008 1:00 Take a sneak peek at Pismo Beach’s newest hotel, Inn at the Pier 1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 0:14 Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally 1:13 Take a tour: SLO County airport's new terminal opens Nov. 1 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Several dead in Texas Church shooting A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting. A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting. KSAT

