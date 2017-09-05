Pregnant woman in crop top told to leave restaurant for ‘violating the health code,’ she says

All she wanted was a meal with her family, but a crop top exposing her pregnant belly got Charisha Raylee Gobin booted out of a Marysville, Washington, restaurant.
They stopped by the Buzz Inn Steakhouse Sunday.
Gobin wanted to take food home, but her mother and sister talked her into dining out.
While waiting for a table, a waitress allegedly told Gobin her outfit violated the restaurant’s policy of no shoes, no shirt, no service.
Gobin went outside and took a photo — she was wearing a black crop top and long white, flowy skirt.
“I was just denied service at the Buzz Inn on State Avenue in Marysville for my outfit. I’m violating the health code,” she wrote on Facebook with three thumbs up.
Her post had been shared 690 times and “liked” more than 369 times as of Tuesday morning.
After the ensuing backlash, Buzz Inn posted a statement on its own Facebook page addressing the matter.
“We sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding and will cover with all staff as to how to not overly enforce a rule that is intended to make all guests feel comfortable. The server in question has been with our company and a great employee for almost 20 years and was trying to use her best judgement and by no means was trying to be demeaning to the guest. Again our sincere apology for misunderstanding.”
Gobin is pregnant with twins.
She said she and her family dined elsewhere that night and don’t seem inclined to visit Buzz Inn again.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments