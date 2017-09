Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Tampa, Florida convenience store, nearly killing the clerk in the process. The video shows the men enter the store, one man points a gun at the clerk and the second goes behind the counter, empties the register and takes cigarettes. Police say before leaving the store, the first suspect fired one round at the clerk, narrowly missing him by inches. The suspects drove away in a light-colored, four-door Nissan Sentra.