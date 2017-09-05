Her internet was cut off over 12 cents. Then she got a credit she can’t use for years

More Videos 2:06 The earnest origins of Labor Day Pause 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 0:42 Google Fiber wanted 12 cents more 2:50 HOA tells Olathe couple they can no longer park in their driveway 1:18 Margarita Fire 'looking pretty good' after rainy night; winds still pose threat 1:51 After being saved by naloxone, opioid overdose survivor shares his story 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:56 Surprise summer storm: Warm rain dampens San Luis Obispo 1:25 Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store 1:24 Tour a DSRV submarine at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Google Fiber wanted 12 cents more Google Fiber suspended Kansas City resident Victoria Tane's service over 12 cents. It said she owed the money because sales taxes went up though she'd paid up front a year ago. Google Fiber suspended Kansas City resident Victoria Tane's service over 12 cents. It said she owed the money because sales taxes went up though she'd paid up front a year ago. Mark Davis The Kansas City Star

Google Fiber suspended Kansas City resident Victoria Tane's service over 12 cents. It said she owed the money because sales taxes went up though she'd paid up front a year ago. Mark Davis The Kansas City Star