A cop allegedly confused a journalist’s camera and tripod for a weapon — and shot him

An Ohio photojournalist was suddenly shot by a deputy after he mistook the photographer’s camera and tripod for a weapon, according to reports.
A deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reportedly shot Andy Grimm, a photographer for the New Carlisle News, at around 10 p.m. Monday, according to the New York Daily News.
Grimm came across a traffic stop as he was chasing a lightning storm for photographs, and decided to unload his tripod and camera to take pictures of the stop.
But as he was setting up the tripod, according to the Daily News, the officer fired without warning. Grimm was struck with one bullet in the chest, and said another may have grazed his shoulder.
“I turned around from the Jeep and it seemed like instant, I heard pop-pop,” Grimm said to the Daily News.
Grimm was taken to the Miami Valley Hospital for surgery, according to the International Business Times, and is expected to make a full recovery. The New Carlisle News identified the officer as Deputy Jake Shaw on a Facebook post.
Grimm said that both he and the officer knew each other, according to the Daily News — adding that the officer immediately rushed over to help, repeatedly saying, “I thought it was a gun.”
Grimm called his father — Dale Grimm, the publisher of the New Carlisle News — from an ambulance.
“He said there was no warning, no ‘show me hands’ or ‘drop what you have,’ ” said Dale Grimm.
Dale changed the front page of Tuesday’s newspaper to include information about the 3 a.m. shooting, according to the Daily News.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now looking into the shooting, according to the International Business Times, but Grimm said he doesn’t want the officer to lose his job.
“Now that I’m OK, I’m not so much mad,” he said, “but when I was on the ground and in the back of the ambulance, I was kind of angry at him.”
The New Carlisle News posted an update on Facebook early Tuesday morning, asking readers to not harass the officer.
“I talked with Andy a little while ago,” the status read. “He said he is very sore but otherwise is doing fine. He said they expect to be releasing him sometime tomorrow. On behalf of our entire family, we thank you for all of the kind messages. One other thing. Please don’t mean mouth the deputy. Andy said he doesn’t want Jake to lose his job over this.”
As he recounted the incident, Grimm wondered what he could have done differently. For now, it’s a waiting game.
“Until I hear [the officer’s] side, I guess I won’t know what I did wrong,” he told the Daily News.
