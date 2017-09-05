Hospital to police: Stay away from our nurses

More Videos 2:06 The earnest origins of Labor Day Pause 1:18 Margarita Fire 'looking pretty good' after rainy night; winds still pose threat 0:56 Surprise summer storm: Warm rain dampens San Luis Obispo 1:25 Surveillance video shows woman stealing Ugg boots from downtown SLO store 2:19 For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day 1:24 Tour a DSRV submarine at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum 0:39 Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 0:51 Families splash around at Lake Lopez to beat SLO County heat wave Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Karra Porter via Storyful

