She threw a toddler into a passing car — and then assaulted a cop, police say

Attempting to run away from an officer, a man jumped out of a moving pickup truck — and once the stolen vehicle crashed, a woman, who was also in the truck, threw a toddler into a passing car, police say.
It all started with a report of stolen leaf blowers.
A man from Portland, Oregon, called 911 Monday and said security cameras in his house captured video of his leaf blowers being stolen earlier that day, according to KOIN6, and that there was a 1998 maroon GMC pickup in the footage.
A bit later, he called 911 again, saying he located the truck in a Fred Meyer superstore parking lot with his leaf blowers inside. He provided a description of the truck, including its license plate. Police said the vehicle was stolen, according to Fox12 Oregon.
But when authorities approached the truck at around 3 p.m., they said it sped away.
The driver of the car, an unidentified man, allegedly jumped out of his car while it was still driving, causing the vehicle to hit the fence of a nearby home. An unidentified woman, who was a passenger in the truck, also jumped out of the vehicle — while carrying a two-year-old, police said.
As the woman ran, she pulled on the door handles of passing cars in an attempt to throw her child inside a vehicle, police said. Eventually, the door of one car opened, and police said she “threw the toddler inside,” according to KOIN6.
Police captured the woman, who allegedly assaulted a police officer as she was being taken into custody. The driver of the vehicle, who allegedly told police he swallowed heroin before his arrest, was found a short distance away from the crashed car and also was taken into custody.
The two-year-old was found unhurt, according to Fox12 Oregon, and is now with Child Protective Services.
