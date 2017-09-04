News organization says employee shot during traffic stop

National

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio

A small Ohio news organization says one of its employees has been shot by a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

The New Carlisle News said in a Facebook post that employee Andy Grimm "had his camera in his hand" when he was shot by a Clark County sheriff's deputy Monday night in New Carlisle, north of Dayton.

The news organization says Grimm was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and "is expected to be fine."

The Dayton Daily News reports the case has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

