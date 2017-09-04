The Wichita Eagle file photo
The Wichita Eagle file photo

National

Landlord cleaning out a rental home finds a child’s body encased in concrete, police say

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

September 04, 2017 9:31 AM

Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Wichita, Kansas.

The owner was cleaning out the home on Saturday when he found a concrete structure inside with an odor coming from it, according to a press release from the Wichita Police Department on Sunday.

Police removed the concrete structure and discovered the remains of a child, about 3 years old.

Two residents of the house, a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were arrested earlier last week on different charges associated with a child custody case. They are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.

The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing, Officer Charley Davidson said.

“We have a tentative identification on the child, but confirmation of the child’s identity is being coordinated through the Sedgwick County Medical Examiner,” Davidson said in a prepared statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the child and others impacted by this tragic case.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The earnest origins of Labor Day

The earnest origins of Labor Day 2:06

The earnest origins of Labor Day
What you need to know about the pacemaker recall 1:34

What you need to know about the pacemaker recall
Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane 1:24

Storm surge is one of the most dangerous parts of a hurricane

View More Video