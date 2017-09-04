Landlord cleaning out a rental home finds a child’s body encased in concrete, police say

Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Wichita, Kansas.
The owner was cleaning out the home on Saturday when he found a concrete structure inside with an odor coming from it, according to a press release from the Wichita Police Department on Sunday.
Police removed the concrete structure and discovered the remains of a child, about 3 years old.
Two residents of the house, a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, were arrested earlier last week on different charges associated with a child custody case. They are being held in the Sedgwick County Jail.
The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing, Officer Charley Davidson said.
“We have a tentative identification on the child, but confirmation of the child’s identity is being coordinated through the Sedgwick County Medical Examiner,” Davidson said in a prepared statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the child and others impacted by this tragic case.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
