For-profit college plans to end enrollment at 7 locations

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 8:26 AM

ROANOKE, Va.

A for-profit college says it plans to stop enrolling new students at seven locations across its multistate chain.

The Roanoke Times reportsMiller-Motte Technical College couldn't find a new accreditor after its own, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, lost federal recognition. Spokesman Chuck Vella says the Roanoke and Lynchburg campuses are among seven across the company that plan to stop enrolling students.

Currently enrolled students at the Virginia campuses will be able to stay and complete their studies in what the college calls a "teach-out." Vella says new students who had enrolled for the fall term will be refunded any deposits.

The newspaper reports Miller-Motte has 15 campuses in Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It also offers online-only programs.

