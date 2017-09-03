National

September 3, 2017 8:26 AM

Steely Dan guitarist, co-founder Walter Becker dies at age 67

By Adam Darby

adarby@kcstar.com

Steely Dan guitarist, bassist and co-founder Walter Becker died Sunday at age 67, according to an announcement on his official website.

No cause of death or other details were provided.

Becker missed Steely Dan’s Classic East and West concerts in July as he recovered from an unspecified ailment, Rolling Stone reports.

“Walter’s recovering from a procedure, and hopefully he’ll be fine very soon,” fellow co-founder Donald Fagen said. Becker’s doctor advised Becker not to leave his Maui home for the performances.

Named after a sex toy in William S. Burroughs’ novel “Naked Lunch,” Steely Dan debuted in 1972 with the album “Can’t Buy a Thrill.”

Steely Dan had little use for rock’s excesses, creating instead a sophisticated, jazz-inflected sound with tricky harmonies, The New York Times reports. Becker was the primary arranger.

Steely Dan released its masterpiece, “Aja” in 1977. The album, one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, features classics such as “Peg,” “Deacon Blues” and “Aja,” and sold more than 5 million copies.

Becker was born Feb. 20, 1950, in Queens, N.Y., and was raised in the borough community, Variety reports. Initially a saxophonist, he took up the guitar as a teen.

He encountered his future partner Fagen as a student at Bard College in New York while playing a gig at local club the Red Balloon.

Personality clashes led to the band’s 1981 dissolution.

Becker retreated to Maui, where he grappled with drug abuse and laid low, according to Variety.

“I spent a couple of years not doing any music or anything, just here in Hawaii trying to get healthy and adjust to the new regimen I was setting up for myself,” he told England’s Mojo magazine in 1995.

He began touring again with Fagen in 1993, after which Steely Dan released two new albums.

Becker was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Fagen in 2001.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County 0:39

Beachgoers flock to Avila to beat the heat in SLO County

Pause
For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day 2:19

For 17 years, SLO man has greeted Amtrak trains nearly every day

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke 1:06

How to identify symptoms of a heat stroke

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 1:48

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon 2:01

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon

Castoro Cellars in Templeton hosts Vin and Yin yoga class 1:51

Castoro Cellars in Templeton hosts Vin and Yin yoga class

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

Sacramento Fire prepares water rescue team to head to Hurricane Harvey 0:57

Sacramento Fire prepares water rescue team to head to Hurricane Harvey

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate 2:46

Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

  • Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

    President Trump outlined his new U.S. strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia during remarks Monday night, August 21, 2017, at Fort Myer.

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

View more video

National