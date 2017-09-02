Parents gave a baby a 'homeopathic healing bracelet.’ It gave the baby lead poisoning

In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2006 photo, contractors Luis Benitez, foreground, and Jose Diaz, background, clean up lead paint in a contaminated building in Providence, R.I. For the first time in 20 years, U.S. health officials have lowered the threshold for lead poisoning in young children. The new standard announced Wednesday, May 16, 2012 means that hundreds of thousands more youngsters could be diagnosed with high levels of lead. Too much lead is harmful to developing brains and can mean a lower IQ. Chitose Suzuki AP