Astros return to Houston for 1st game since Harvey

1:33 California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' Pause

2:01 CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon

1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

1:48 New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

0:41 It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

0:29 Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

0:59 Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise

2:46 Highlights of Cal Poly football's loss to Colgate

0:24 Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality