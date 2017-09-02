National

September 2, 2017 12:12 PM

He stole $1,000 worth of cigarettes — and walked out right in front of the cashier, police say

Matias Ocner

mocner@miamiherald.com

The Lexington Police Department released a surveillance video that shows a man stealing a large box of cigarettes worth $1,000.

The suspect entered a Speedway gas station in Lexington, Kentucky, on Aug. 14, 2017.

Footage shows the man approaching the gas station’s counter, pushing his way past the store clerk and swiping a box with 36 cartons of cigarettes.

The clerk tries to stop the thief, but is unable to prevent him from walking out with the box.

Police are asking for help with any information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts and have asked those with information to call (859) 258-3600.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column 4:28

Nashville superintendent addresses controversial column

Pause
Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities' 1:33

California new housing shortage on par with 'shrinking rust belt cities'

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary 0:41

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary

SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence 2:08

SLO vigil draws hundreds to support victims of Charlottesville violence

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo 0:29

Video shows man trying to open car doors in San Luis Obispo

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team 1:48

New Paso Robles football coach Larry Grant talks about bringing his family with him to join the team

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home 1:29

Meet Cole & Porter: Two pups looking for their forever home

Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality 0:24

Surprise! Watch jet cross through the 2017 eclipse during totality

  • Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

    President Trump outlined his new U.S. strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia during remarks Monday night, August 21, 2017, at Fort Myer.

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

View more video

National